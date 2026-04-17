JAMB to release Thursday’s UTME 2026 results today

Thousands of UTME candidates will finally know their scores as JAMB begins the rolling release of the 2026 results

Thousands of UTME candidates will finally know their scores as JAMB begins the rolling release of the 2026 results

JAMB confirms that the 2026 UTME results for candidates who sat the exam on Thursday, April 16, will be released today, Friday, before midnight.

JAMB has officially announced that results for candidates who took the UTME on Thursday, April 16, 2026, will be available today.

Candidates are advised to monitor the Board's official communication channels and social media platforms for the formal "go-live" announcement.

Over 2.2 million students are participating in this year's computer-based exams, which are scheduled to run in multiple daily batches until April 22.

The Board recently adjusted session arrival times to 7:00 am to improve logistics and ensure smoother biometric verification at various CBT centres nationwide.

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Candidates who sat for the first day of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) won’t have to wait too long to know how they performed. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says its results will be out before midnight on Friday.

The update came in a statement signed by the Board’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, who noted that candidates who wrote the exam on Thursday, April 16, should expect access once processing wraps up later in the day.

JAMB's Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin

“This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16th April 2026, that their results will be released today before midnight,” the statement read.

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JAMB also mentioned that it would make an official announcement on its platforms as soon as the results go live, urging candidates to keep an eye on its communication channels.

The 2026 UTME kicked off nationwide on Thursday, with more than 2.2 million candidates expected to sit for the exam between April 16 and April 22. Like in previous years, the exam is being conducted in batches across accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres, a system designed to reduce overcrowding and streamline verification processes.

Over 2.2 million candidates are participating in this year’s computer-based exams across accredited centers nationwide

Before the exams were held, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had announced an adjustment to the arrival schedule for candidates sitting the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), affecting all examination sessions.

READ ALSO: Is JAMB still worth it? What students are saying after the 2025 results

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The update, which modified the first session arrival time from 6:30 am to 7:00 am and revised other session timelines, was disclosed in an official statement shared on the Board’s X handle. The adjustment followed concerns raised over early morning reporting times and logistical coordination challenges experienced in previous exercises and mock examinations.

JAMB stated: “Attention 2026 UTME Candidates: This is to notify you of a slight adjustment to the arrival scheduled time, particularly for the first session, which is now 7:00 am as against the earlier published 6:30 am, while the scheduled start time for the session is now 8:30 am and end time.”

During the just-concluded exams, sessions were held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. Session 2 was scheduled for 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Session 3 ran from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, while Session 4 was fixed for 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The UTME remains a nationwide computer-based examination conducted annually by JAMB for admission seekers into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education across Nigeria.