ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was trending last week after the homecoming concert took place at LASU.

Odumodu Blvck relays the actual events of Poco Lee's homecoming concert at LASU
Odumodu Blvck relays the actual events of Poco Lee's homecoming concert at LASU

Recommended articles

Guest starring on the Big Friday Show on Cool FM, he clarified that was not running from cultists or any form of danger, as indicated by the trending video.

In the viral clip, the singer was seen running away from the crowd and the narrative at the time was that he was being chased by suspected cultists on the school grounds after Poco lee's concert.

The event had fallen into chaos halfway in as a result of the hoodlums disrupting the event; the overpopulation at the event centre also contributed to the chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odumodublvck attested that he was trying to get away from fans who wanted pictures to take pictures with him. In his words, "I wasn't running, I was Jogging. I was tryna escape because when you take pictures with one person, you have to take with everyone."

Odumodublvck also performed at the homecoming concert
Odumodublvck also performed at the homecoming concert Pulse Nigeria

The rapper stated that he was very surprised to find that he was trending that day. He also noted that the stories online were so convincing that he almost believed them himself.

He said, "I almost believed what they were saying but I was there, we didn't fight anybody. The place was just so rowdy but it's a school, so I didn't expect anything less. When you're done performing you have to get out of there immediately."

ADVERTISEMENT
He clarified that he was not being chased by anyone as indicated in the viral video
He clarified that he was not being chased by anyone as indicated in the viral video Pulse Nigeria

Going on, the entertainer made it clear that he had no qualms with the narrative pushed onto the internet about the video of him running. He expressed his understanding of the need to sell a story and his knowledge of how the entertainment industry works.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Kanayo O Kanayo wants Nollywood filmmakers to do better with costume

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Odumodublvck narrates what really happened at Poco Lee's LASU concert

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

Former BBNaija housemate Neo Akpofure has over 30 siblings from his father

I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

I used to sleep in people's parlours - Odumodublvck on his grass-to-grace story

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

Rema makes history as 'Raves & Roses' goes platinum in Canada

My next project is going to be fully R&B - Tiwa Savage

My next project is going to be fully R&B - Tiwa Savage

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Here's why an All-Star edition is exactly what 'BBNaija' needs [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body

Bob Risky goes for b*tt enhancement again, shares 'wounded and healing' new body (VIDEO)

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck