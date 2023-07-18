ADVERTISEMENT
Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Hip Hop sensation Odumodu Blvck has premiered a new single on which he samples two Nigerian music legends.

Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he premiers new single 'Pattern Gang'
Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he premiers new single 'Pattern Gang'

On July 18, 2023, Odumodu Blvck took to his Instagram account to share the premiere of a new single titled 'Pattern Gang' which premiered at popular nightlife spot Obi's House.

On the single, the Hip Hop star samples the classic Wizkid record 'Baddest Boy' featuring Skales and Banky W and also 'Kondo' the hit record by late rap legend Da Grin.

'Pattern Gang' is likely to be on Odumodu Blvck's upcoming Mixtape Eziokwu' set for release in August.

Odumodu Blvck has earlier premiered a record 'Kubolor' which features Ghanaian superstar Amaerae on his Instagram live and which is also set to appear on his highly anticipated mixtape.

