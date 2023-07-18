Odumodu Blvck samples Wizkid & Da Grin as he teases new single
Fast-rising Hip Hop sensation Odumodu Blvck has premiered a new single on which he samples two Nigerian music legends.
On July 18, 2023, Odumodu Blvck took to his Instagram account to share the premiere of a new single titled 'Pattern Gang' which premiered at popular nightlife spot Obi's House.
On the single, the Hip Hop star samples the classic Wizkid record 'Baddest Boy' featuring Skales and Banky W and also 'Kondo' the hit record by late rap legend Da Grin.
'Pattern Gang' is likely to be on Odumodu Blvck's upcoming Mixtape Eziokwu' set for release in August.
Odumodu Blvck has earlier premiered a record 'Kubolor' which features Ghanaian superstar Amaerae on his Instagram live and which is also set to appear on his highly anticipated mixtape.
