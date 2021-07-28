'You slept with a married footballer' - Odion Ighalo's estranged wife accuses BBNaija's Uriel

Uriel had taken to her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, to slam certain women for sliding in her ex's DM.

"Pls why do women like other women's property? I posted a picture of my Ex who is my good friend and his DM full. Even those telling me how much they love me done enter his dM saying don't show Uriel.. biko I've seen. I will never post my husband for Instagram biko I don't have energy for everyday Night vigil,'' she wrote.

Sonia saw the post and also took to Instagram to take a swipe at the reality TV star, alleging that she slept with a married footballer.

"This girl doesn't have shame o. How about you fucking a married footballer. You go under his wife's comment section commenting and doing frien frien," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"Hypocrites always the first to point accusing fingers. Be like it's time we start calling out these yeyebrities one by one. Aunty shut up and don't let me expose you. Stop running your mouth on IG. Learn from your olosho colleagues. After all, nobody DM your ex."

Although they are now estranged, Sonia is still married to Ighalo and have three children for the Nigerian footballer.

She has been public about the troubles in their marriage and even recently shaded an actress who was rumoured to be going out with her estranged husband.

ece-auto-gen