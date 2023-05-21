The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nse Ikpe-Etim responds to losing AMVCA award to Osas with laugh emoji tweet

Samson Toromade

Osas beat eight other actresses to the prestigious AMVCA trophy.

Nse Ikpe-Etim [Netflix]
Nse Ikpe-Etim [Netflix]

Veteran actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, raised some eyebrows with her reaction to not winning the Best Actress in a Drama Movie or TV Series award for which she had been nominated for her resilient character in Shanty Town, a Netflix Original series.

She was nominated alongside Shanty Town co-star, Ini Edo, as well as Enado Odigie (Flawsome), Immaculata Oko-Kasum (Ile Owo), Ini Dima-Okojie (Flawsome), Queen Nwokoye (Strained), Scarlet Gomez (Wura), and Nimo Loveline (The Planters Plantation).

Bimbo Ademoye was a strong favourite for the category for her starring role in Anikulapo, but it was Osas Ighodaro who walked away with the trophy for the night for Man of God, another Netflix project.

Minutes after Osas gave her speech on the big stage, Ikpe-Etim tweeted a single laugh emoji which generated the kind of reaction you'd expect online.

No one is 100% certain what Nse Ikpe-Etim's tweet means, but it's provocative [Twitter-@NseIkpeEtim]
No one is 100% certain what Nse Ikpe-Etim's tweet means, but it's provocative [Twitter-@NseIkpeEtim]

In her acceptance speech, Osas was excited to share how the win made her feel included again in the industry.

"This means a lot because there are many times I felt counted out. Thank you AMVCA, and Bolanle Austin-Peters for believing in me," she said.

Ikpe-Etim's Shanty Town co-star, Chidi Mokeme, also lost the Best Actor in a Drama award to Tobi Bakre (Brotherhood).

Anikulapo and Brotherhood tied with the most awards of the night with five each.

Samson Toromade

