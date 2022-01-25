RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze gets N1.5M gift from pastor who sponsored his surgery

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The latest donation is meant to offset the movie star's medical bills and recovery process.

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze [Instagram/ClemOhamzzy]
Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze [Instagram/ClemOhamzzy]

Nollywood veteran actor Clem Ohameze has been gifted with the sum of N1.5M by the popular Warri-based pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Recommended articles

The pastor had earlier sponsored the movie star's surgery worth N8M.

According to the popular pastor, the latest donation was to offset the movie star's medical bills and recovery process.

PROPHET JEREMIAH AGAIN Gift veteran Nollywood actor Clems 1.5Million Naira after successful surgery

After presenting the actor with the money, he was prayed for and wished a quick recovery.

Ohameze's ordeal began a few years ago after he was involved in a car accident.

The movie star said after the accident, he visited the hospital where an x-ray was conducted on him to ascertain the extent of injury sustained.

The movie star was gifted with the huge amount of money by a popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.
The movie star was gifted with the huge amount of money by a popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin. Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the result of the x-ray showed that his “cervical vertebrae 3 had collapsed on the 4th, thereby causing pressure on my spinal cord and the retardment of the lower limb”.

The 'Last Burial' star said he was treated for a while and he got better. He, however, said he noticed that he started having difficulty walking later.

Ohameze is a Nigerian actor with a career spanning over two decades.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze gets N1.5M gift from pastor who sponsored his surgery

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze gets N1.5M gift from pastor who sponsored his surgery

Banky W and Adesua Etomi celebrate their son as he turns 1

Banky W and Adesua Etomi celebrate their son as he turns 1

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee welcome baby boy

BBNaija's Omashola and fiancee welcome baby boy

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

Davido & other stars thrill customers at Lush Club

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry confirms paternity of their son

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry confirms paternity of their son

5 Nigerian TikTok influencers you may start paying to watch

5 Nigerian TikTok influencers you may start paying to watch

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Sammie Okposo impregnates American based woman, apologises to family over infidelity

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti

Mercy Aigbe shares video from her 'traditional wedding' to Kazim Adeoti

Bovi's wife recounts how ectopic pregnancy ruptured in one of her tubes

Bovi's wife recounts how ectopic pregnancy ruptured in one of her tubes

Trending

Beautiful and popular 'Things We Do for Love' actress passes on

'Things We Do for Love' actress

Toyin Abraham addresses those saying she is richer than her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

'Without a cup what’s the use of milo?' - Shatta Wale trolls Black Stars coach

Shatta Wale and Coach Milo

'Building mansions in villages you barely live in is foolishness' -Eucharia Anunobi

Anunobi is a Nigerian actress, producer, and pastor. [Instagram/EuchariaAnunobi]