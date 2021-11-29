RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery

The movie star sustained injuries after a car accident a few years ago.

Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze
Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze has received the sum of eight million naira for surgery.

The movie star was gifted with the huge amount of money by a popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

While narrating his ordeal, the movie veteran said his health challenges started after he had a car accident some time ago.

The movie star was gifted with the huge amount of money by a popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

He disclosed that after the accident, he had visited the hospital where an x-ray was conducted on him to ascertain the extent of injury sustained.

According to him, the result of the x-ray showed that his “cervical vertebrae 3 had collapsed on the 4th, thereby causing pressure on my spinal cord and the retardment of the lower limb”.

The 'Last Burial' star said he was treated for a while and he got better. He, however, said he noticed that he started having difficulty walking later.

Ohameze is a Nigerian actor with a career spanning over two decades.

