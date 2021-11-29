Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze has received the sum of eight million naira for surgery.
Nollywood veteran Clem Ohameze receives N8M for spinal surgery
The movie star sustained injuries after a car accident a few years ago.
The movie star was gifted with the huge amount of money by a popular pastor, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.
While narrating his ordeal, the movie veteran said his health challenges started after he had a car accident some time ago.
He disclosed that after the accident, he had visited the hospital where an x-ray was conducted on him to ascertain the extent of injury sustained.
According to him, the result of the x-ray showed that his “cervical vertebrae 3 had collapsed on the 4th, thereby causing pressure on my spinal cord and the retardment of the lower limb”.
The 'Last Burial' star said he was treated for a while and he got better. He, however, said he noticed that he started having difficulty walking later.
Ohameze is a Nigerian actor with a career spanning over two decades.
