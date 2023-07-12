ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood veteran actress Cynthia Okereke passes away at age 63

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The Nollywood film industry has lost yet another gem.

Nigerian actress Cynthia Okereke has passed away.[Gistreel]
In a post made by the filmmaker on Twitter, he revealed that the renowned actress died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The actor, in his heartfelt write-up, expressed his heartbreak, saying, "REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times."

Okechukwu eulogised the actress, whom he had known for over 20 years, expressing his shock over the news.

In his words,"I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent, and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest until we meet again in glory. #Cynthiaokereke"

Cynthia Okereke was a popular actress known for her numerous roles in Nollywood movies, so this news comes as a shock to her devoted fans.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

