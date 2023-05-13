The sports category has moved to a new website.
Nigerian actor Saint Obi dies after prolonged illness

Nurudeen Shotayo

The veteran Nollywood actor died after a long battle with illness.

Saint Obi. [TwitterOdu]

According to multiple reports on the evening of Saturday, May 13, 2023, the thespian lost his battle with an undisclosed illness earlier in the week.

There are speculations that a scuffle had broken out within the deceased's family preventing the announcement of his death from being made public.

All the efforts made by Pulse to independently confirm the incident before press time returned no success as it was also gathered that the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN) was withholding a formal announcement until the family feud is resolved.

However, the Peoples Gazette reported that a family member confirmed the demise of the Nollywood actor who reportedly breathed his last in his sister's home in Jos, Plateau State capital, on Sunday, May 6, 2023.

Sources said the actor's remains have since been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Born Obinna Nwafor, Saint Obi burst onto the acting scene in 1996 after featuring in a TV commercial for Peugeot on NTA. He went on to play leading roles in several blockbusters movies including ‘Candle Light’ and ‘Goodbye Tomorrow.’

Before his death, he was featured in more than 100 movies including ‘Sakobi’, ‘Festival of Fire’, ‘State of Emergency’ and other popular films.

