ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko dies after prolonged illness

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actress battled with her illness for quite sometime.

Nollywood veteran Iyabo Oko has passed away after long battle with illness [Instagram/IyaboOko].
Nollywood veteran Iyabo Oko has passed away after long battle with illness [Instagram/IyaboOko].

Recommended articles

Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, broke the news via her Instagram posts this afternoon with the captions, "It is well with your soul mummy, RIP", and, "Wurami, rest in peace".

Oko was previously diagnosed with ischemic stroke which she had been battling for sometime, according to her daughter Olamide last year. As a result of this ailment, the actress was forced to step away from acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time the actress has been pronounced dead. In January 2022, she was pronounced dead after a cardiac arrest, but after 3 hours came back to life after a pulse was found and she moved. After her death was announced in 2022 by her daughter, many were awed by how the actress had come back to life.

Born in Iwo, Osun State, her acting career began in 1973 with the Eda Onileola theatre troupe. She gained popularity from the Oga Bello-produced Oko, which is where she derived her nickname 'Iyabo Oko'.

The veteran quickly became known for her numerous roles in Yoruba movies like Idunnu Okan and Okobo Dimeji.

Iyabo Oko is survived by her children and grandchildren.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here is your first look at 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Here is your first look at 'Supa Team 4', Netflix's first African animated original

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko dies after prolonged illness

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko dies after prolonged illness

Burna Boy headlines, Ayra Starr & Oxlade perform at day 1 of Afronation Portugal

Burna Boy headlines, Ayra Starr & Oxlade perform at day 1 of Afronation Portugal

Monaky is coming with a new strain of Afrobeats [Pulse Interview]

Monaky is coming with a new strain of Afrobeats [Pulse Interview]

'I'm no longer interested in Chomzy' - BBnaija Eloswag clarifies relationship with Chomzy

'I'm no longer interested in Chomzy' - BBnaija Eloswag clarifies relationship with Chomzy

Zlatan releases new single 'Good Life (Freestyle)'

Zlatan releases new single 'Good Life (Freestyle)'

BBNaija's Bella happy to keep dating Sheggz despite her family's objections

BBNaija's Bella happy to keep dating Sheggz despite her family's objections

Prime Video to launch 1st unscripted African Original 'LOL: Last One Laughing Naija' July 14

Prime Video to launch 1st unscripted African Original 'LOL: Last One Laughing Naija' July 14

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

22-year-old French woman claims Davido impregnated her too

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Nigerian celebrity power couple Adesua Etomi and Banky W [Instagram/BankyW]

Banky W appreciates wife for supporting him during pornography addiction

Anita Brown claims to be pregnant with Davido's baby [Dabigal]

Davido's alleged sidechick claims pregnancy for star, shows receipts

Simi has never been heartbroken

Simi opens up about motherhood challenges, two-year struggle