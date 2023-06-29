Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko dies after prolonged illness

Her daughter, Bisi Aisha, broke the news via her Instagram posts this afternoon with the captions, "It is well with your soul mummy, RIP", and, "Wurami, rest in peace".

Oko was previously diagnosed with ischemic stroke which she had been battling for sometime, according to her daughter Olamide last year. As a result of this ailment, the actress was forced to step away from acting.

This is not the first time the actress has been pronounced dead. In January 2022, she was pronounced dead after a cardiac arrest, but after 3 hours came back to life after a pulse was found and she moved. After her death was announced in 2022 by her daughter, many were awed by how the actress had come back to life.

Born in Iwo, Osun State, her acting career began in 1973 with the Eda Onileola theatre troupe. She gained popularity from the Oga Bello-produced Oko, which is where she derived her nickname 'Iyabo Oko'.

The veteran quickly became known for her numerous roles in Yoruba movies like Idunnu Okan and Okobo Dimeji.