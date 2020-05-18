It looks like Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe has found love again a year after divorce from ex-husband, Chima Ojokwu.

The actress shared a series of photos of her new mystery man who she described as her 'Rock.'

"The right one will make you fall in love with yourself too👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨✨ #MyRock🖤," she captioned one of the photos.

Mgborukwe announced her divorce from ex-husband, Ojokwu back in 2019.

Juliet Mgbrokwe and former husband, Chima Ojukwu Information Nigeria

"Divorcing a Narcissist is one of the most painful and stressful situations you can ever imagine!. I wish it didn’t have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies,'' she wrote in 2019.

Juliet Mgborukwe and her former husband, Chima Okokwu were involved in one of the messiest celebrity breakup scandal of 2018.

Juliet Mgborukwe

From infidelity claims to even photos of domestic abuse, these guys made the headlines for weeks in 2019.