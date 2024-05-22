Zack Orji swears 'God will deal with' people claiming he's from Gabon

The renowned actor, who took to his Instagram page – @realzackorji – to express his frustration, said the falsehood was not the first about him.

"I am a full-blooded Nigerian, hail from Enugu the coal city state, and proud of my Nigerian heritage. God should deal with those people that originated the lies.

"Not long ago, they said I was dead. By God’s grace and mercy, it turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.

"Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, this time they said that I am from Gabon. That I am not a Nigerian. I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian.

"Both my parents are Nigerians. I am from Enugu State, the coal city state. I am proudly Nigerian and equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.