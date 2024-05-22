ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zack Orji swears 'God will deal with' people claiming he's from Gabon

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nollywood actor has expressed his frustration with the falsehood.

Zack Orji says he's a full-blooded Nigerian [NS]
Zack Orji says he's a full-blooded Nigerian [NS]

Recommended articles

The renowned actor, who took to his Instagram page – @realzackorji – to express his frustration, said the falsehood was not the first about him.

"I am a full-blooded Nigerian, hail from Enugu the coal city state, and proud of my Nigerian heritage. God should deal with those people that originated the lies.

"Not long ago, they said I was dead. By God’s grace and mercy, it turned out to be a lie from the pit of hell.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Now, another lie from the pit of hell has emerged, this time they said that I am from Gabon. That I am not a Nigerian. I hereby issue a disclaimer dissociating myself from that lie. I am a full-blooded Nigerian.

"Both my parents are Nigerians. I am from Enugu State, the coal city state. I am proudly Nigerian and equally proud of my Nigerian heritage.

"God Almighty will deal with whoever originated that lie. He will deal with the liar as He deems fit," he wrote.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zack Orji swears 'God will deal with' people claiming he's from Gabon

Zack Orji swears 'God will deal with' people claiming he's from Gabon

Senate President Akpabio meets Davido, pledges support for the Entertainment Industry

Senate President Akpabio meets Davido, pledges support for the Entertainment Industry

A viewer's choice of the AMVCAs [Opinion]

A viewer's choice of the AMVCAs [Opinion]

All you need to know about Max & Cartoon Network's Nigerian animated series 'Iyanu'

All you need to know about Max & Cartoon Network's Nigerian animated series 'Iyanu'

Eminem's daughter who featured in some of his songs is married

Eminem's daughter who featured in some of his songs is married

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' asks us to reconsider our contributions to Nigeria's failures

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' asks us to reconsider our contributions to Nigeria's failures

ID Cabasa shares how he felt about Olamide leaving Coded Tunez

ID Cabasa shares how he felt about Olamide leaving Coded Tunez

Carolyna Hutchings threatens to sue Oritsefemi for claiming she married late Tagbo

Carolyna Hutchings threatens to sue Oritsefemi for claiming she married late Tagbo

I made my first million from throwing parties - RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair

I made my first million from throwing parties - RHOLagos star Chioma Goodhair

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Stella Damasus' daughter Angelica has graduated from university [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

D'banj and his wife Lineo [Facebook/Dbanj]

D'banj is 'unavailable' to female fans who throw themselves at him

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi

It has become easier to protect artistes and their songs than before - Mr. Eazi