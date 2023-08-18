Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

The flier containing the burial arrangements for his daughter made rounds on social media on Friday, August 18, 2023. The document disclosed that she passed away on June 28, 2023, after her battle with a brief undisclosed illness.

It read, "The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter.” It also disclosed that she is to be buried on August 24, 2023, in her father's residence, after the body is taken from the mortuary.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nollywood actor leads a private life and did not post the burial arrangement himself, nor did he personally announce his daughter's demise. Details about his family are kept out of the limelight based on the actor's personal choices so not much about his daughter. He did, however, step out with his daughter and her sister back in 2015, during the renewal of his contract with MTN.

ece-auto-gen

After the news of his daughter's demise hit the internet, Nkem Owo's fans took to his social media pages to send their condolences