Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

May she rest in perfect peace.

Veteran actor Nkem Owo has lost one of his two daughters. [Credit - Buzz NG]
The flier containing the burial arrangements for his daughter made rounds on social media on Friday, August 18, 2023. The document disclosed that she passed away on June 28, 2023, after her battle with a brief undisclosed illness.

It read, "The family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofiasn) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu village, Udi town, Udi local government, Enugu State regrets to announce the death of our daughter.” It also disclosed that she is to be buried on August 24, 2023, in her father's residence, after the body is taken from the mortuary.

The burial arrangements for his daughter
The burial arrangements for his daughter Pulse Nigeria
The Nollywood actor leads a private life and did not post the burial arrangement himself, nor did he personally announce his daughter's demise. Details about his family are kept out of the limelight based on the actor's personal choices so not much about his daughter. He did, however, step out with his daughter and her sister back in 2015, during the renewal of his contract with MTN.

The actor and his two daughters
The actor and his two daughters ece-auto-gen

After the news of his daughter's demise hit the internet, Nkem Owo's fans took to his social media pages to send their condolences

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nkem Owoh and his family at this time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

