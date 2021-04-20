RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

IllBliss, Nkem Owoh star in 'The Hero's Walk' documentary

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The documentary centers on the Igbo apprenticeship system.

'The Hero's Walk' documentary [YouTube]

Pulse Nigeria

The Imu Afia and Igba Boi apprenticeship systems have over the years since they gained prominence, become a means of wealth creation and economic growth among the Igbos.

In recent times, the practice has become unpopular especially among millennials. 'The Hero's Walk' by Hero Lager takes a deep dive into the system with an inspiring tale of its inception and its evolvement over the years.

ALSO READ: IllBliss presents trailer for 'The Hero's Walk' (The Igbo Apprenticeship System) documentary

Headlined by Nkem Owoh and IllBliss, the documentary shot by Olayinka Suara, Jeff Chukwuma Nnamdi and directed by Tolu LordTanner, features the journeys of successful Igbo business men as they detail their experiences under the apprenticeship system.

Watch the documentary:

