IllBliss, Nkem Owoh star in 'The Hero's Walk' documentary
The documentary centers on the Igbo apprenticeship system.
In recent times, the practice has become unpopular especially among millennials. 'The Hero's Walk' by Hero Lager takes a deep dive into the system with an inspiring tale of its inception and its evolvement over the years.
Headlined by Nkem Owoh and IllBliss, the documentary shot by Olayinka Suara, Jeff Chukwuma Nnamdi and directed by Tolu LordTanner, features the journeys of successful Igbo business men as they detail their experiences under the apprenticeship system.
Watch the documentary:
