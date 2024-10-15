RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Damilola Agubata

Congratulations to the winners of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024!

PIA 2024
PIA 2024

Recommended articles

New stars, familiar faces, OGs, everyone whose impact can be felt in the new digital space were crowned in their respective fields. The event was a wholesome celebration of talent, hard work, courage, and determination for personalities who have distinguished themselves among their peers within the year under review.

Everyone brought their A-game to the table as the theme aptly describes, Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour. The influencers understood the assignment. And the event winners captured the essence of the awards.

The jury comprised a panel of respectable and experienced individuals who have established successful footprints in media and the digital space. They thoroughly selected from the list of nominees submitted after a rigorous screening process. And from there, the winners were voted.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: See the best-dressed influencers at Pulse Influencers Awards 2024

The top nominees for each category also went through a transparent and fair screening based on the set criteria for the awards. The voting then began and members of the public were able to cast their vote for their favourite influencer of the year in each category.

Below are the list of winners across the various categories.

  • LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Rita Orji
  • Instagram Influencer of the Year - Asherkine
  • Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Bimbo Ademoye
  • Fashion Influencer of the Year - Bella Okagbue
ADVERTISEMENT
  • TikTok Influencer of the Year - Peller
  • Food Influencer of the Year - Hilda Baci
  • Dance Influencer of the Year - Khloesgram
  • Music Influencer of the Year - Don Jazzy
  • Facebook Influencer of the Year - Mark Angel
  • Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Diana Eneje
  • Podcast Influencer of the Year - Curiosity Made Me Ask
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Sports Influencer of the Year - Utdtrey
  • Next Gen Influencer of the Year - Peller
  • Business Influencer of the Year - Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi
  • Art Influencer of the Year - Fola David
  • Comedy Influencer of the Year - Brainjotter
  • X Influencer of the Year - UTDtrey
  • YouTube Influencer of the Year - Nonsmiraj

The event was the climax of a thorough process of screening and voting across the various categories. The public and fans of the influencers all contributed to crowning the winners of the awards.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Jasper Aziegbemhin’s Golden Mhinutes Pictures set to launch cultural thriller, ‘Idia’

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Farmer’s Bride continues to rake box office, joining the ₦100 Million gang

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Mr Macaroni reacts to controversial video of children reenacting his skit

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Peller and Jarvis share heartwarming kiss at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards

Ghana has shown me more love than Nigeria - Oxlade

Ghana has shown me more love than Nigeria - Oxlade

Rappers Vector reveals one thing he would change about Nigeria

Rappers Vector reveals one thing he would change about Nigeria

Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Seun Kuti celebrates wife's birthday and wedding anniversary on same day

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ini-Dima Okojie's holistic approach seems to be working

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie reveals her fibroids have shrunk

Funke Akindele encourages her fans[Instagram/@funkeakindele]

Spread love and be kind - Funke Akindele encourages her fans

Kemi Lala and Chef Fregz are expecting another child

Actress Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju expecting baby number 2

Osas Ighodaro is not about that 50/50 life [Instagram/Osasighodaro]

Osas Ighodaro laughs at question about going 50/50 in relationships