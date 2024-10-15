Pulse Influencer Awards 2024: Full list of winners for Nigeria

New stars, familiar faces, OGs, everyone whose impact can be felt in the new digital space were crowned in their respective fields. The event was a wholesome celebration of talent, hard work, courage, and determination for personalities who have distinguished themselves among their peers within the year under review.

Everyone brought their A-game to the table as the theme aptly describes, Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour. The influencers understood the assignment. And the event winners captured the essence of the awards.

The jury comprised a panel of respectable and experienced individuals who have established successful footprints in media and the digital space. They thoroughly selected from the list of nominees submitted after a rigorous screening process. And from there, the winners were voted.

The top nominees for each category also went through a transparent and fair screening based on the set criteria for the awards. The voting then began and members of the public were able to cast their vote for their favourite influencer of the year in each category.

List of winners at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Below are the list of winners across the various categories.

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Rita Orji

Instagram Influencer of the Year - Asherkine

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Bimbo Ademoye

Fashion Influencer of the Year - Bella Okagbue

TikTok Influencer of the Year - Peller

Food Influencer of the Year - Hilda Baci

Dance Influencer of the Year - Khloesgram

Music Influencer of the Year - Don Jazzy

Facebook Influencer of the Year - Mark Angel

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Diana Eneje

Podcast Influencer of the Year - Curiosity Made Me Ask

Sports Influencer of the Year - Utdtrey

Next Gen Influencer of the Year - Peller

Business Influencer of the Year - Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi

Art Influencer of the Year - Fola David

Comedy Influencer of the Year - Brainjotter

X Influencer of the Year - UTDtrey

YouTube Influencer of the Year - Nonsmiraj