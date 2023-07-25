ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians buy the cheapest fuel in the world - Eniola Badmus defends Tinubu

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She also expressed her undying love and support for Mr. President.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest rate in the world. [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

The popular actress shared her stance during an interview on media personality Daddy Freeze's Instagram live stream. In an attempt to defend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, she dragged social media users, calling them 'keypad warriors'.

In her words, "A lot of these keypad warriors do not even have an idea of what subsidy is. It was when they removed it that they knew what the government was doing. Even till now, I think we still buy the cheapest fuel in the world."

Eniola Badmus stepped into the spotlight after starring in the classic movie 'jenifa' [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]
Eniola Badmus stepped into the spotlight after starring in the classic movie 'jenifa' [Instagram/EniolaBadmus] Pulse Nigeria
She went on state her reasons for her unwavering support for the President saying, "I believe him so much, I have seen what he has done and what he is still going to do. I've never seen a philanthropist as our current president."

Speaking rather passionately, Badmus stated her belief in his leadership capabilities and reinforced her support for him because he gives freely.

Eniola Badmus strongly believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest in the world
Eniola Badmus strongly believes that Nigerians buy fuel at the cheapest in the world Pulse Nigeria

"Whether he knows you, whether he does not know you...if baba hear your problem, it's solved. We need a cheerful giver, someone that would have empathy for his people in his heart. we need someone that would understand us," she said.

The 40-year-old is known for her support of the Nigerian president; especially during his political campaign. Being fully aware of the public disapproval of her choice, she defended herself saying, "I have a right to choose whoever, and until he leaves the position, I would stand by them."

See the video below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

