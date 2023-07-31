ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian comedian Nasboi mourns the loss of his only brother

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He announced the news via his social media.

Nigerian skit-maker Nasboi mourns the loss of his 20-year-old younger brother
In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, he uploaded a teary-faced photograph to announce that his 20-year-old younger brother passed away suddenly. According to his post, his brother died in the late hours of Saturday, July 29, 2023.

His caption read, "Death took my only brother last night. He was only 20. God knows best."

The grief-stricken comedian also took to his Instagram story with the sad news of his brother's death. He posted the teary-faced photograph noting the irony that he, a comedian who usually makes other people laugh, was crying.

In his words, "Na me wey dey make people laugh, na me dey cry."

Nasboi's label also put out a press release, clamouring for privacy for him in his trying moment saying, "We kindly ask that Nasboi be given privacy to carry out this period of mourning as this is a big blow that will need a lot of processing and acknowledgment."

In the press release, they requested that his fans and supporters continue to send their prayers and love until the time when Nasboi is back on his feet.

He received an influx of support from his fans, as well as other celebrities who sent in their condolences and good wishes via his social media. His brother has since been laid to rest.

May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace.

