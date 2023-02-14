Comedian Nasboi acquires new Mercedes Benz

The comedian joined the growing list of Nigerian celebrities with the much-loved Mercedes Benz car.

Nasboi took to his social media page to share the good news with his fans.

He posted a photo of himself next to his exotic black Mercedes Benz, congratulating himself and mentioning that he was preparing for a much greater feat.

"I got myself a gift. Congratulations to me! I am gearing up for a new beginning. New single out at midnight," he wrote.

Pheelz acquires new house and car

Nasboi's acquisition comes days after Phillip Kayode Moses, better known as Pheelz, announced that he got a new house and a brand-new SUV.

The singer took to Instagram to share the good news, and shared photos of him in his house and with his car.

"New crib, new whip, first EP, feels good," he wrote.