Nigerian singer YQ hospitalised in the US

Odion Okonofua

The singer did not disclose the reason behind the emergency trip to the hospital.

Nigerian singer Yakubu Jubril popularly known as YQ has been hospitalised in the United States of America.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, where he shared photos of himself in the hospital.

"Thank God the ambulance 🚑 and cop 👮🏾‍♀️ showed up in less than 5 minutes. Can I get one 🌺 now that am still here? Thank you 🙏🏽 I’ll be back soon. #thankful #grateful #survivor #OnGod," he captioned the photos.

The singer did not disclose the reason behind the emergency trip to the hospital.

The music star tied the knot back in December 2020.

His wedding came months after he was reportedly thrown out of his house by his girlfriend.

YQ started his music career in 2002 when he formed a group called Q-krest. He started his solo career in 2007.

He has several hit songs to his credit including Efimile ft Dagrin, I Like Girls, Dresscode and Sandalili.

