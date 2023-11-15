ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He collapsed yesterday night and was rushed to the hospital

Oladips has sadly died after 2 year battle with illness [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]
Oladips has sadly died after 2 year battle with illness [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]

Recommended articles

The heartbreaking news was announced by the rapper's management on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, noting that he passed away in the late hours of yesterday November 14, 2023. The post revealed that the rapper had been battling his illness privately for the past two years.

"We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm.We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself,his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)," the announcement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapper was said to have collapsed in the presence of his friends yesterday night, sending them into a haze of panic. In the video posted to Instagram by his friend with the handle, Only One Lifetime, his friends could be heard panicking after his collapse, calling out his name. The post showed two of the rapper's friends holding on to him in the back seat of a car, completely frantic.

However in the next post by the friend, he stated that he took the Oladips home, as directed by the rapper's mother who allegedly did not want him to be taken to a hospital.

Before his collapse, Oladips had made a post to his Instagram story hours before calling on his friends to come back home, stressing that he had told them not to leave him alone in his condition. He added that he had repeatedly called his friend's number to no avail.

His post read, "Gonlyonelifetime_ Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times... Not Even This Period Like This S Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun".

ADVERTISEMENT
Oladips post stressing that he did not want to be left alone [Instagram/Oladipsoflife]
Oladips post stressing that he did not want to be left alone [Instagram/Oladipsoflife] Pulse Nigeria

In the next post by the rapper, he recorded his conversation with a friend who had just returned with medication for him, asking him to take him to the hospital. However, his fans began to panic because Oladips did not sound like himself.

Oladips also made a tweet, letting his fans know that he was feeling under the weather asking them to pray for him. This was his very last post before he passed away.

The rapper's family, loved ones and his fans have been thrown into a state of mourning.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky trend over third pregnancy rumours

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats on 'Naughty By Nature'

Laime shows his cool approach to Afrobeats on 'Naughty By Nature'

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

I'm glad the bleaching cream I used didn't work - 'BBNaija' star Doyin

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna