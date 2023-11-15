Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

The heartbreaking news was announced by the rapper's management on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, noting that he passed away in the late hours of yesterday November 14, 2023. The post revealed that the rapper had been battling his illness privately for the past two years.

"We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm.We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself,his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)," the announcement read.

The rapper was said to have collapsed in the presence of his friends yesterday night, sending them into a haze of panic. In the video posted to Instagram by his friend with the handle, Only One Lifetime, his friends could be heard panicking after his collapse, calling out his name. The post showed two of the rapper's friends holding on to him in the back seat of a car, completely frantic.

However in the next post by the friend, he stated that he took the Oladips home, as directed by the rapper's mother who allegedly did not want him to be taken to a hospital.

Before his collapse, Oladips had made a post to his Instagram story hours before calling on his friends to come back home, stressing that he had told them not to leave him alone in his condition. He added that he had repeatedly called his friend's number to no avail.

His post read, "Gonlyonelifetime_ Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times... Not Even This Period Like This S Please Dey Come House Please Tori Olorun".

In the next post by the rapper, he recorded his conversation with a friend who had just returned with medication for him, asking him to take him to the hospital. However, his fans began to panic because Oladips did not sound like himself.

Oladips also made a tweet, letting his fans know that he was feeling under the weather asking them to pray for him. This was his very last post before he passed away.