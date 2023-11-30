Nigerian rapper Oladips debunks claims that he faked his death

The frustrated rapper called Qdot out on his Instagram story on November 30 , 2023, stating that they had not spoken in over year before the incident. He then added that speculation on social media was all put together by bloggers and people attempting to cancel him.

"There was never a video or post of me telling Nigerians 'heyy everyone it's all a prank " it was all speculation based on hearsay and clout chasing . blogger's misleading gullible Nigerians for likes and comments," his post read.

Oladips stressed that he was fighting for his life during the time it was announced that he passed away, adding that Qdot was the reason it began to look like he faked his death.

"I know there is cruise. There is clout. And then there is truth! Qdot, the reason why you posted 'My gee is alive' at a time my family was unsure of my situation is so appalling and uncalled for. I dey where I dey struggle with my life, you dey post 'My gee is alive.' Unnecessarily misleading everyone. Made it look like me and you just had a conversation. Bro, I went through it and anything could have happened. The last me and you had any conversation was January 2, 2022. I get proof and I will soon tell the story in full! Cos why una dey always do like this for this industry tori olorun?," he continued.

Qdot was not the only person who recieved the lashing from Oladips. He also called out his childhood friend Wavy, stating that he contributed to the notion on social media by posting old videos. However, that same friend had previously come out to clarify that his post made was simply him being in denial over Oladips' 'death'.

Back in November 15, 2023, the heartbreaking news was announced by the rapper's management, noting that he passed away in the late hours of November 14, 2023. The post had revealed that the rapper had 'been battling his illness privately for the past two years'.

The now deleted post read, "We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm. We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself,his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)."