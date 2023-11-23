ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian rapper Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later

Inemesit Udodiong

The rapper took to his Instagram page to share proof of life.

Oladips 'resurrects' from the dead a week later [Instagram/Oladipsofoflife]

The street-hop artist, born Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, posted a video on his Instagram story earlier today, November 23, 2023, showing him vibing to a song from his new album, Superhero Adugbo.

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Proof of life.” The obituary post on his Instagram page has also been deleted.

This comes after the rapper was previously reported to have passed away by his management on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The post revealed that the rapper had been battling with an undisclosed illness privately for the past two years.

"We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka OLADIPS passed away yesterday Nov’14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14pm.We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself,his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as soon as it is concluded! The family asked that we respect their privacy in this trying time. May God give us all the fortitude to bear this great loss. (amen)," the announcement read.

Fellow celebrities and fans expressed their shock condolences at the devestating ews, which came not long after the untimely demise of another rapper, Mohbad.

Inemesit Udodiong

