I did not defame Falz or Falana - Bobrisky breaks silence

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that VDM should be held responsible since he published the audio.

Bobrisky has been urged to issue a public apology and retract his defamatory viral audio against Falana and Falz. [Facebook]
On October 16, 2023, Bobrisky took to Instagram to clarify his position, asserting that he did not make any defamatory statements about Falz or his father. He emphasised that pending an official response from his legal counsel, he maintains his denial of the claims made against him.

He wrote, "TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: In reply to the two letters in circulation from the Law Firm of the Falanas. I like to state for the records and pending the official reply from my counsel, state for the avoidance of doubt that I, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, did not publish any defamatory statement or statements concerning the learnt SAN and his Son Falz."

Bobrisky stressed that the publisher of the defamatory statements against the father and son should be the one held responsible.

Bobrisky's post [Bobrisky222]
"It is in the public domain pursuant to my solicitor’s letter dated the 27th day of September 2024 that I have denied any knowledge of what VDM published. I stand by my express denial and put the matter to strict proof and advise that whoever has been defamed should hold the publisher of the defamatory content and my fundamental rights to privacy of my communications should be respected and protected."

In another story post, Bobrisky reiterated that Verydarkman was the one to be held responsible, not him.

"I OKUNEYE idris aka BOBRISKY didn’t give Falz or his dad any money for pardon. As a matter of fact no penny was given to them. Have said dis before and i will say it again. The person that published an Audio online should take fully responsible for what he posted in public. My lawyer will respond to any further information d public want to about dis ongoing issue trending on social media," he wrote.

Bobrisky's post [Instagram,Bobrisky222]
These statements come amid the ongoing legal battles between Falz, his father, Bobrisky and media personality Verydarkman, who released an alleged voice note of Bobrisky's that shook the internet. In the voice note, the crossdresser confessed that he did not spend time in prison as he was supposed to after being sentenced for money laundering. He also claimed that he paid the father and son to help him get a pardon.

After the scathing voice note was published, Falz and his father's chambers issued Verydarkman a 24-hour ultimatum to retract his statement; however, he did not. Subsequently, amid the legal battle, the court fined him ₦500 million and ordered him to retract the defamatory posts.

