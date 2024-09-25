ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bobrisky breaks silence over alleged ₦15m bribery of EFCC

Segun Adeyemi

As investigations proceed, Bobrisky has urged his followers to disregard the rumours, maintaining his innocence.

Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]
Bobrisky [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, made the claims in a viral audio recording that is currently circulating online.

In the audio, Bobrisky was accused of paying ₦15 million to unnamed EFCC officers to avoid prosecution for money laundering.

However, the crossdresser took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to refute the accusations, calling the viral voice note fake and misleading.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Bribery scandal rocks EFCC over Bobrisky's case

"My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira and that I was never in prison," he wrote.

Bobrisky went on to clarify that he never bribed any EFCC officer and had served his jail term in full.

"I didn't pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out. Discard any false information."

Meanwhile, the EFCC has responded to the viral audio, with its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stating on Tuesday, September 24, that the Commission's Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

As investigations proceed, Bobrisky has urged his followers to disregard the rumours, maintaining his innocence.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I get ₦5million in a month from acting movies - BBNaija's Phyna

I get ₦5million in a month from acting movies - BBNaija's Phyna

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

Ali Baba says Northern elites are responsible for the way things are in Nigeria

Africa Film Society launches Library, Theatre and Exhibition Space in Ghana

Africa Film Society launches Library, Theatre and Exhibition Space in Ghana

Falz trends for reportedly helping Bobrisky drop money laundering charges

Falz trends for reportedly helping Bobrisky drop money laundering charges

Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

Jerry Ossai unveils cast members for his new movie, ‘3 Working Days’

Bobrisky breaks silence over alleged ₦15m bribery of EFCC

Bobrisky breaks silence over alleged ₦15m bribery of EFCC

Oxlade's debut album 'OFA' is a product of cold feet [Review]

Oxlade's debut album 'OFA' is a product of cold feet [Review]

Shanty Town producer, Nworah set to release another blockbuster 'My Fairytale Wedding'

Shanty Town producer, Nworah set to release another blockbuster 'My Fairytale Wedding'

MI Abaga calls Odumodublvck Nigeria's hottest rapper

MI Abaga calls Odumodublvck Nigeria's hottest rapper

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nollywood actress Adunni Ade has called Indrive out on social media [Instagram/AdunniAde]

Cab driver threatens to sue Adunni Ade for defamation, actress reacts

Charly Boy says people thought he was gay

Charly Boy reveals how living with gay, transgender people influenced him

Rema dismisses the 'devil worship' speculations [Instagram/heisrema]

Nigerian singer Rema reacts to 'devil worship' claims

Nigerian singer Oxlade believes true love is hard to find [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Singer Oxlade reveals why he says love is overrated