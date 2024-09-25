Bobrisky breaks silence over alleged ₦15m bribery of EFCC

Social media influencer Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, made the claims in a viral audio recording that is currently circulating online.

In the audio, Bobrisky was accused of paying ₦15 million to unnamed EFCC officers to avoid prosecution for money laundering.

However, the crossdresser took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to refute the accusations, calling the viral voice note fake and misleading.

"My attention has been drawn to a fake voice recording circulating on the internet that I paid EFCC 15 million naira and that I was never in prison," he wrote.

Bobrisky went on to clarify that he never bribed any EFCC officer and had served his jail term in full.

"I didn't pay any EFCC money, which is a very big lie. I served my term in full, and I came out. Discard any false information."

Meanwhile, the EFCC has responded to the viral audio, with its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, stating on Tuesday, September 24, that the Commission's Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has ordered an immediate investigation into the bribery allegations.

