Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

The popular skit maker made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

"21/04/22 Jayden Mensah. Fam , I respect women ooh," she captioned the video.

Congratulations to Maraji from all of us at Pulse.

Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji first revealed that she was pregnant in Dec 2021, where she shared a video debuting her belly bump.

It would be recalled that in September 2020, Maraji broke down on social media as she recounted how her partner dumped her.

"Recently I was dumped by ex for no reason. Apparently, he likes someone else. It has been a tough month because it happened just last month. It has been a tough month," she said.

However, in March 2022, she revealed that she married the same man who broke her heart and made her weep on social media two years ago.

"Aunty Gloria remember that time you were heartbroken, was it your current hubby," the fan asked.

The popular skit maker was affirmative in her response.

"This same guy, this same housemate of mine, na em break my heart. I would have given you guys the full story but let's just move past it," she said.

Maraji is a Nigerian comedienne who hails from Edo state.

She has gained prominence around the country for her hilarious skits.