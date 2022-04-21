RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The comedian announced in 2021 that she was expecting her first child.

Popular Nigerian comedian Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji [Instagram/Maraji]
Popular Nigerian comedian Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji [Instagram/Maraji]

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Maraji has welcomed a baby boy with her husband.

Recommended articles

The popular skit maker made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

"21/04/22 Jayden Mensah. Fam , I respect women ooh," she captioned the video.

Gloria Olorunto also known as Maraji is a popular comedian on social media [Instagram/Maraji]
Gloria Olorunto also known as Maraji is a popular comedian on social media [Instagram/Maraji] Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to Maraji from all of us at Pulse.

Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji first revealed that she was pregnant in Dec 2021, where she shared a video debuting her belly bump.

It would be recalled that in September 2020, Maraji broke down on social media as she recounted how her partner dumped her.

"Recently I was dumped by ex for no reason. Apparently, he likes someone else. It has been a tough month because it happened just last month. It has been a tough month," she said.

However, in March 2022, she revealed that she married the same man who broke her heart and made her weep on social media two years ago.

"Aunty Gloria remember that time you were heartbroken, was it your current hubby," the fan asked.

The popular skit maker was affirmative in her response.

Maraji says the break up has affected her adversely [Instagram/Maraji]
Maraji says the break up has affected her adversely [Instagram/Maraji] Pulse Nigeria

"This same guy, this same housemate of mine, na em break my heart. I would have given you guys the full story but let's just move past it," she said.

Maraji is a Nigerian comedienne who hails from Edo state.

She has gained prominence around the country for her hilarious skits.

She holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Covenant University.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Snoop Dogg says his latest album made $21 million in the metaverse on the first day, and 34,000 downloads in the real world

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Oritsefemi and wife Nabila Fash celebrate 5th anniversary

Oritsefemi and wife Nabila Fash celebrate 5th anniversary

The sprawling youth and high impact of Homecoming 2022 [Pulse Event Review]

The sprawling youth and high impact of Homecoming 2022 [Pulse Event Review]

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Banky W claims Wizkid owes his record label 3 albums

Tems says she doesn't think about how people will receive her music

Tems says she doesn't think about how people will receive her music

Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

Nigerian comedian Maraji welcomes baby boy

Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

Filming wraps for Bem Pever’s directorial debut ‘Maia’

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Nigerian musician Patoranking teams up with Manchester United star Jesse Lingard in the UK [Video]

Trending

Kim Kardashian in tears: calls Kanye as son reportedly sees her second s*x tape

Kim Kardashian

Funke Akindele's kids photos exposed by husband's ex-wife

Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz with their twins [Instagram/JJCSkillz]

'Ask 2Face Idibia to get a vasectomy - Shade Ladipo appeals to Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia and hubby 2Face Idbia with media personality Shade Ladipo [Instagram/AnnieIdibia] [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]