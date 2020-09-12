Nigerian comedienne Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji has narrated how she was dumped by her ex-boyfriend for another lady.

The Instagram sensation couldn't hold back her tears as she narrated how the break up has adversely affected her.

She made this known via her Instagram stories on Friday, September 11, 2020.

"Recently I was dumped by ex for no reason. Apparently, he likes someone else. It has been a tough month because it happened just last month. It has been a tough month," she said.

Maraji says the break up has affected her adversely [Instagram/Maraji]

"People have been very supportive of me (interrupts video) sorry people have been extremely supportive of me but there has been this friend of mine who I just made. honestly he has been there."

"He is in India and I am here in Nigeria like he always calls me. And it shocks me that why does this person care about how I'm doing. I feel like God blessed me with this person."

The Instagram sensation says it has been tough for her since the breakup. [Instagram/Maraji]

She went to reveal that the reason she decided to share this part of herself is because a lot of people believe social media is only meant to share the happy side of your life.

Maraji is a Nigerian comedienne who hails from Edo state.

She has gained prominence around the country for her hilarious skits.

She holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Covenant University.