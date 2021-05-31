Nigerian celebrity Chelsea fans, the P-Square brothers can’t keep calm after Champions League win

Chelsea on that Saturday beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final played in Porto to lift their second Champions League title.

Over here in Nigeria, Paul and Peter of the P-Square fame, well-known Chelsea fans have been celebrating the win.

Not on good terms, the duo separately celebrated in their way.

Paul shared a video of himself throwing money in the pool for his friends, screaming, ‘We are champions.’

Peter could not contain his joy as he celebrated wildly in the videos he shared on social media.

The twins are huge football enthusiasts and played with fellow Jos-born Mikel Obi at an academy while growing up.