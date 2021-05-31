RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian celebrity Chelsea fans, the P-Square brothers can’t keep calm after Champions League win

Paul and Peter can't contain their emotions after Chelsea's Champions League title.

The P-Square brothers are huge Chelsea fans (Instagram)

Nigerian celebrity Chelsea fan, the P-Square brothers, have been going off following their club’s Champions League win on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Chelsea on that Saturday beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final played in Porto to lift their second Champions League title.

Over here in Nigeria, Paul and Peter of the P-Square fame, well-known Chelsea fans have been celebrating the win.

Not on good terms, the duo separately celebrated in their way.

Paul shared a video of himself throwing money in the pool for his friends, screaming, ‘We are champions.’

Peter could not contain his joy as he celebrated wildly in the videos he shared on social media.

The twins are huge football enthusiasts and played with fellow Jos-born Mikel Obi at an academy while growing up.

The brothers in the past have revealed that they would have played football professionally if they didn’t focus on music.

