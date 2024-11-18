RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Congratulatory messages have overflowed for the beauty queen!

Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024. [Instagram/@chichi_vanessa]
Chidimma Adetshina emerges 1st runner up of Miss Universe 2024. [Instagram/@chichi_vanessa]

Her feat became a trending topic across social media, raking in varieties of reactions from people, celebrities included.

Here is how 5 Nigerian celebrities reacted to Chidimma's second-place win:

Nigerian singer Waje took to Instagram on Sunday, November 17, 2024, to express her excitement regarding Chidimma's win by posting pictures from her Miss Universe pageant and tagging her.

Nollywood actor Emeka followed the Miss Universe pageant closely and penned is thoughts on X after the finale. When Chidimma was crowned second place, he highlighted the unfair treatment she endured in the hands of fellow South Africans during her time in the Miss South Africa pageant.

He wrote, "These guys were(are) so mean mehn *Attacked her for being Nigerian *Forced her to withdraw from Miss SA *Character Assassination *Voted massively for Miss Kwara to Spite her *Wrote a petition to have her withdrawn from Mexico *When Mia withdrew, they decided to massively Campaign for Botswana and Zimbabwe just to spite her. Including continuous bullying on her social media pages. You’d have to pause and ask how human being can harbour so much hate in their heart."

BBNaija star Tacha celebrated Chidimma's win on X by posting a video of them both, which was recorded when she interviewed the beauty queen on The Big Friday Show.

Tacha wrote, "Chidinma has won this!!!! You saw it here FIRST!," and in her next post, she congratulated Chidimma by saying, "My WINNER!!!!! Congratulations CHI CHI E no easy #Missuniverse2024."

After Chdimma's win, Nigerian singer Flavour reacted to the comical posts, stating that the beauty queen needed to be kept away from him.

He wrote on X, "Minding my business and still collecting stray bullets. A whole Igbo angel. Na God get me"

Media personality Dotun celebrated Chidimma's win on Instagram, highlighting how the once-scorned beauty queen had been redeemed.

His story post read, "The rejected stone is now what?"

Do2dtun's post [Instagram/Do2dtun]
Do2dtun's post [Instagram/Do2dtun]
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

