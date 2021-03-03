American singer Tamar Braxton's restraining order filed by her estranged Nigerian boyfriend David Adefeso has been dissolved after they both failed to appear in court.

What this simply means is that the singer doesn't have to keep her distance from her former boyfriend.

It would be recalled that in 2020, Adefeso filed a restraining order against Braxton.

Braxton is an American singer, actress, and television personality. [Instagram/TamarBraxton]

He, however, didn't state the reason behind the decision.

The former couple's drama started after the former “The Real” host attempted to commit suicide.

Braxton had sent an excoriating email to her network’s bosses, accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”

David Adefeso requested the order of protection against Braxton [Instagram/DavidAdefeso]

She is the youngest of her siblings including her sisters Toni (music star), Traci, Towanda, and Trina, as well as her only brother Michael, Jr.