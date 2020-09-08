Tamara Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso has filed a restraining order against her.

According to TMZ, Adefeso had on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, requested the order of protection against Braxton.

The reason behind his decision is yet to be known.

The couple's latest drama is coming weeks after the former “The Real” host had attempted to commit suicide.

Braxton had sent an excoriating email to her network’s bosses, accusing them of destroying her family and making her “suicidal.”

“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family;

"A show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other,” part of the letter read.

Braxton is an American singer, actress, and television personality.

She is the youngest of her siblings including her sisters Toni (music star), Traci, Towanda, and Trina, as well as her only brother Michael, Jr.