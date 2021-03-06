Nigeria Twitter has been wilding out over the news of On-Air personality Ifedayo Olarinde also known as Daddy Freeze getting fined for adultery.

The veteran OAP and broadcaster was ordered to pay N5M for committing adultery by a High Court in Port-Harcourt on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

In his ruling, Justice Akpughunum said Daddy Freeze was in an adulterous relationship with Benedicta Elechi before her marriage to Paul Odekina collapsed.

According to him, Odekina was able to present photographic, documentary and electronic evidence before the court to provide that the OAP was in an adulterous relationship with his former wife.

Elechi and Daddy Freeze have a son together.

Following the judgment, Nigerians took to Twitter where they reacted to the OAP's latest controversy.

