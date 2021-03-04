Daddy Freeze is to pay the N5m to Benedicta's husband, Mr Paul Odekina.

The presiding Judge, Hon Justice Akpughunum in a judgment which lasted more than 1.3Omin, ruled that Benedicta's husband proved his case of adultery against Daddy Freeze and Benedicta through photographic, documentary and electronic evidence and also by the admission of Benedicta Elechi herself. The Judge referred to Benedicta as a 'self-acclaimed adulterer".

It should be recalled that both Daddy Freeze and Benedicta were married to different spouses at the time of her pregnancy for Jason. Freeze's marriage to Opeyemi collapsed in the course of the extramarital affair and the marriage was subsequently dissolved in 2019 by a Lagos High Court.

Early in the extramarital affair, Freeze had gone to the social media to spread the falsehood that his wife was violent and beating him up. It has now been revealed that the theatrics was all part of the crisis he instigated in both his home and the home of his lover Benedicta to justify their unholy relationship.

Other details of the Port Harcourt Judgement are: -Dissolution of Benedicta's marriage to Paul Odekina based on Paul Odekin's Cross Petition. Benedicta was unable to prove her allegations of abandonment & sexual impropriety against her husband whereas her husband was able to prove his case of adultery against her.

Federal High Court found Daddy Freeze guilty, ordered to pay millions

Furthermore, the court dismissed Benedicta's prayer seeking for N1.5m monthly upkeep, 1 Brand new car every 3 years, Annual vacation abroad, share in the family estate and many more on the grounds that she did not establish any of her claims.

The court also granted custody of the 3 children from the marriage to her husband, declaring that she was unfit in character and behaviour to bring up children, citing her admission of adultery, her conduct during the trial and her statement that she would not recommend her conduct to her daughters. The court also ordered Benedicta to hand over the children's birth certificates and international passports to their father, Mr Paul Odekina.

The Judge further ruled that the adopted daughter of the erstwhile couple, who is a biological daughter of Benedicta's sister is to remain in their joint custody.

It should be recalled that the same Benedicta went on Linda Ikeji Blog in January 2018 to make wild and scandalous allegations against her husband but failed to provide evidence in court when occasion demanded.

Information available to us reveals that Benedicta was running a multi million naira food processing business set up for her by her husband in Port Harcourt when she started her affair with Freeze. Many believe that Freeze's ultimate objective was to take possession of the business.

The court documents

As of today, Freeze's former wife Opeyemi has fled to the US due to threats to her safety and the impact of the orchestrated marital crisis and social media behaviour of Daddy Freeze on the mental health of her children. Following Opeyemi's departure from Freeze's house, Benedicta moved in with her 4 children in 2O16.

Counsel to Mr Odekina, Elder Wilcox Abereton SAN leading Salubi Ebojoh Esq, Victor Nwaiwu Esq, & Eberechi Kema Esq, although not fully satisfied with the award of N5 Million damages against Daddy Freeze, however applauded the court and hoped the judgment would assuage his client for the pain inflicted on him by Daddy Freeze. He was happy that Justice has finally been served in spite of Daddy Freeze and Benedicta's media lies.

Benedicta and Daddy Freeze were represented by B.J. Monsigha Esq.

Also a case involving impersonation by Daddy Freeze is ongoing in the Lagos High Court . The case was filed by Benedicta's estranged husband. We gathered that Freeze took Benedicta's daughter from boarding school in Port Harcourt and enrolled her in the wrong class in Caleb international school Lekki, Lagos, very close to his house, where he signed all admission documents parading himself as her Father.

