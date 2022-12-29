ADVERTISEMENT
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child

Babatunde Lawal

This is Cannon's second child with Alyssa Scott; Zen's first child died at the age of five months in December 2021 after being diagnosed with a growing brain tumor.

Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child with model, Alyssa Scott, named Halo Marie Cannon.

Scott took to Instagram on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to share a touching birth video featuring the television host in the hospital as he welcomed his 12th child on December 14.

The proud mom wrote in the caption, "on December 14, 2022, our lives are forever changed."

The model also showed a tattoo of their late son Zen, who passed on December 5, 2021, at just five months old after suffering from a rapidly growing brain tumor.

She wrote, "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying “it’s a girl” and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!"

In addition to Zen and Halo, Cannon and model Brittany Bell are also parents to the children Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5 months, as well as Powerful Queen, 23 months.

With Abby De La Rosa, he has a 6-week-old daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin, 18-month-old twins named Zion and Zillion, and 11-year-old twins named Monroe and Moroccan.

He also has a daughter, Onyx Ice Cole, who is three months old, and a boy, Legendary Love, who is five months old, with former 'Price Is Right' model Bre Tiesi.

Babatunde Lawal
