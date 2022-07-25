RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze]
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/626Blaze]

Tiesi shared the big news via her Instagram page on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Recommended articles

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely," she wrote.

"This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn’t have done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗"

It would be recalled that in Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Tiesi.

This was after he hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon]
Cannon has seven children already is expecting one with Bre Tiesi. [Instagram/NickCannon] Pulse Nigeria

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and were surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

'You are a broke infected girl' - Cossy Orjiakor drags Halima Abubakar on Instagram

'You are a broke infected girl' - Cossy Orjiakor drags Halima Abubakar on Instagram

Halima Abubakar calls out Shan George for saying she didn't date Apostle Johnson Suleman

Halima Abubakar calls out Shan George for saying she didn't date Apostle Johnson Suleman

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu and fiancee expecting 1st child

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu and fiancee expecting 1st child

BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the ‘Level Up’ season

BBNaija 7: Eloswag is the first HOH of the ‘Level Up’ season

'Choke' theatrical release delayed, new date confirmed

'Choke' theatrical release delayed, new date confirmed

Here are some tips and tricks to enhance your Netflix experience on your phone

Here are some tips and tricks to enhance your Netflix experience on your phone

Is this really the Gen Z edition of Big Brother Naija?

Is this really the Gen Z edition of Big Brother Naija?

Trending

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Instagram comedian Lasisi Elenu is engaged

Lasisi Elenu and fiancee Adika Nonso [Instagram/LasisiElenu]

Check out photos and videos from Mercy Chinwo's introduction

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Mercy Chinwo and Blessed