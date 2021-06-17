Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin boys
Welcome to the world Zion and Zillion.
De La Rosa took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, where she announced the arrival of their babies.
"✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys," she wrote.
In a video shared on social media, De La Rosa is seen in her hospital bed cradling her newborns.
De La Rosa had earlier announced that they were expecting twins back in April.
Cannon already has a set of twins with his former wife and music star Mariah Carey.
Cannon married American singer Carey in 2008.
The couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014.
