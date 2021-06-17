RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcome twin boys

Welcome to the world Zion and Zillion.

American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa [Instagram/Abby De La Rosa]

American comedian Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa have welcomed their set of twins.

De La Rosa took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, where she announced the arrival of their babies.

"✨JUNE 14TH, 2021 ✨ Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys," she wrote.

In a video shared on social media, De La Rosa is seen in her hospital bed cradling her newborns.

De La Rosa had earlier announced that they were expecting twins back in April.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and kids
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and kids ece-auto-gen

Cannon already has a set of twins with his former wife and music star Mariah Carey.

Cannon married American singer Carey in 2008.

The couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014.

