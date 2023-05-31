The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nedu confesses to supporting cheating in marriage

Anna Ajayi

Is it possible to justify cheating under certain circumstances?

On Air personality Nedu gives his controversial opinion [Instagram/NeduWazobia]

The disclosure came during an episode of the 'Honest Bunch Podcast,' a platform dedicated to discussing unfiltered topics relevant to millennials and Gen Z.

On the podcast, Nedu recounted the story of a newly married woman who confided in him about her reasons for choosing to be unfaithful.

According to the media personality, the woman's husband had advocated for a "no sex before marriage" stance while they were dating. However, upon getting married, she discovered that her husband was unable to have an erection.

In response, Nedu admitted that he supported the woman's decision to cheat, advising others who encounter a similar situation to conduct thorough investigations into the real reasons behind their partner's insistence on abstaining from premarital sex.

He expressed his perspective by saying, "Oga is telling you ‘No sex before marriage’, find out if he likes it from the other side."

While acknowledging the controversial nature of his support, Nedu defended his opinion stating, "My brother, I support her. I'm sorry, men, don't be angry, but I supported the woman. This guy just married her and they were saying no sex before marriage. Na so the girl enter o,"

He empathised with her predicament, highlighting the impact of the husband's stance on their relationship.

Watch the video here:

Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, is a multi-talented Nigerian personality.

He is recognized as an on-air personality, broadcast journalist, TV presenter, actor, comedian, and content creator.

Known for his pidgin rendition of the daily news on the Wazobia FM 94.1 Lagos radio station, he has also gotten popular for his controversial takes in the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

