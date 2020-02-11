Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has had his fair share of social media security drama as his Twitter account was recently hacked.

According to reports, the account was hacked on Monday, February 10, 2020, by a hacker who changed the user ID of the account. After hacking the account, the account was given a new name @Fros.

The good news is that the account has since been recovered. However, the major problem now for fans and followers is that searching for Naira Marley's official account handle on Twitter is a bit of a hurdle.

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has had his fair share of social media drama as his Twitter account was recently hacked. [Twitter/NairaMarle]

The new handle is @Nairamarle which is still a bit difficult to search for. So for fans and followers of Naira Marley, the easiest way to get his handle on Twitter is to search with the initial hacker's handle @Fros.

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has had his fair share of social media drama as his Twitter account was recently hacked. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

Celebrities are no newcomers to hacked social media accounts. About two years ago, On-Air personality and media guru, Daddy Freeze's Instagram account was hacked twice.

According to him, his Instagram account was hacked by pastors who weren't comfortable with the messages he was sharing on social media.

About two years ago, On-Air personality and media guru, Daddy Freeze's Instagram account was hacked twice.According to him, his Instagram account was hacked by pastors who weren't comfortable with the messages he was sharing on social media.

"Instead of pastors to debunk my stance on tithing with the Bible, they are busy hacking accounts. How Christlike. #FreeTheSheeple," he wrote.

He didn't stop there as he went further to spill more on the perceived hackers of his Instagram account.