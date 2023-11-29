Naira Marley, Sam Larry spotted for the first time since release from custody

In the viral video posted to TikTok by Larry, he, Marley, and singer, Zinoleesky, walked on the streets of a residential area, smiling for the camera while being escorted by police security detail.

This is the first public appearance Marley has made since he paid the bail set by the magistrate court in early November 2023.

Marley's trouble with the law stems from the death of his former signee Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, who passed away on September 12, 2023, at age 27. Following his untimely death, old videos resurfaced on the internet showing how he was bullied and assaulted by Larry and other members of the Marlian Music label. Among the old videos was one that showed the late singer crying for help, stressing that if he ever passed away, Marley was responsible.

In the investigation of events around his death, Marley and Larry were invited by the police but both men maintained their innocence.

While the investigations continued, Marley and Larry were remanded to police custody for 21 days, and their international passports were seized. The police also found them liable for the cyberbullying and assault of Mohbad while he was alive.