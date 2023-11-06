Naira Marley and Sam Larry granted ₦20 million bail by magistrate court

Punch reports that a Magistrate's Court in Yaba, Lagos State granted the bail, subject to three obligations on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Marley and Larry are therefore required to surrender their international passports to ensure that they remain in Nigeria and they are also expected to make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, noted that any attempts to contact her in regards to the case would be recorded and potentially disclosed in the court proceedings.

The singer and the socialite were remanded to police custody for 21 days on October 6, 2023, after being linked to the cyberstalking, bullying and assault of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad. Mohbad died under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, throwing the nation into a state of grief for weeks after.

After being remanded by the Nigeria police, Marley and Larry sued the police for ₦20 million each in damages for the prolonged detention in their custody