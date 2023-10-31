Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

The singers, who were arrested in connection with the tragic death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, in August, have filed a fundamental rights suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the suit, the Police and Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand for 21 days, have been named as defendants.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are each seeking ₦20 million in damages from the defendants. Their lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), filed the suit, urging the court to declare their continued detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command a violation of their rights.

The deponents in the affidavits attached to their suits detailed the events leading to their arrest. "Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were apprehended by the police on alleged connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad," the affidavits stated.