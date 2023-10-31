ADVERTISEMENT
Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Ima Elijah

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are each seeking ₦20 million in damages from the defendants.

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]
The singers, who were arrested in connection with the tragic death of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, in August, have filed a fundamental rights suit before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the suit, the Police and Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who ordered their remand for 21 days, have been named as defendants.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are each seeking ₦20 million in damages from the defendants. Their lawyer, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), filed the suit, urging the court to declare their continued detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command a violation of their rights.

The deponents in the affidavits attached to their suits detailed the events leading to their arrest. "Their travails started between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were apprehended by the police on alleged connection with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad," the affidavits stated.

"On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates' Court at Yaba to remand them for 30 days. Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for 21 days in police custody. The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun lapsed on October 26, 2023, and has not been renewed," the documents further explained.

