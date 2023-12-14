Naira Marley accuses Iyabo Ojo of libel, demands ₦500 million for damages

In a letter dated December 12, 2023, Marley's lawyer highlighted a series of statements made by Ojo in September, stating that the content was malicious and caused substantial harm to Marley's reputation.

Pulse Nigeria

The letter reads in part, "It is unarguably clear that the above quoted words are in their ordinary and natural meanings meant or were understood to mean by ordinary right thinking members of the public that have read the post that our Client is a drug addict and that he laced the food and drinks which our Client gave to the boys staying with him with drugs with the resultant effect of occasioning monumental destruction of their lives."

ADVERTISEMENT

Naira Marley's lawyers also claimed that The Real Housewives of Lagos star accused his client of causing harm to the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba. Furthermore, they highlighted that her statements led the public to believe that Marley had a hand in Mohbad's death.

"The above quoted words in the publications set out above were in their natural and ordinary meanings defamatory of our client and have exposed him to public odium, ridicule and contempt. Alternatively, by way of innuendo, the above quoted words meant and understood to mean that our client was complicit in the alleged murder of Ilerioluwa Aloba (a.k.a. Mohbad)," the letter also says.

Pulse Nigeria