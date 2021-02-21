Michy and Shatta Wale once had a very special relationship, with the pair going on to date for a couple of years.

Shatta Wale went ahead to propose to Michy during the launch of his much touted ‘Reign’ album at the Fantasy Dome in 2018.

Shatta Wale and Michy performing together

However, things did not go according to plan and the pair ended up going their separate ways a few months later.

Speaking about her failed relationship with the “Melissa” hit maker, Michy said it was a waste of time to date Shatta Wale.

“My time with Shatta Wale was a waste of my youth,” she told Nana Ama McBrown during Saturday’s edition of ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV.

Michy has previously stated that she has no regrets over her failed relationship with the Shatta Movement boss.

Some months ago, she revealed that she single-handedly acquired two new houses and enrolled in a law school after breaking up with Shatta Wale.