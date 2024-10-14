RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My parents were free - Rapper Vector opens up about his childhood

He humorously notes that he was a stubborn child.

Vector and his family grew up in the military barracks (GRAP)
Vector and his family grew up in the military barracks (GRAP)

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo on the With Chude show, the rapper revealed that his childhood shaped his resilient mindset and approach to life.

He explained, "My childhood has put me in that 'whatever the weather, what I want to do is what I do' mindset. Plus, I was detached and stubborn, like my mum and grandma would say. I was the one that would always ask, 'Why do the Yoruba people always say the elders are always right?' and I'd be like, 'That's a lie.'"

Vector credited his parents for their balanced approach to parenting, emphasising that they never showed favouritism among their children, even to his sister, who had sickle cell anemia.

He added, "I learnt how to self-reflect. You know, African parents are usually on default mode of parenting, so they liked everyone. I think they did their best not to show who their favourite was because in my house is a sickle cell warrior. You'd have thought she got the most care because she's a warrior, and to show you how dope the care is, she has 2 children now. They had no favourites, and they dealt with us as we were."

"At a point in the house, they even started calling me Vector the viper because that's what I identified with. Even my brother is a DJ and they'd call him that. So my parents were kind of free but they made you work for what you believed in and what you needed or wanted to do. I felt loved regardless and I think I grew up sheltered, not sheltered in the sense of a silver spoon though," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

