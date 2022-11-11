Artist: Vector
Vector returns with new album, 'Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me'
Award-winning rapper Vector has returned with a new album he calls 'Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me'.
Album Title: 'Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me'
Genre: Hip Hop, Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - That BeatsSmith), (Track 2 - Major Bangs), (Track 3, 11, 12, 13 - Mr Kleb), (Track 4 - Playboy Mercury), (Track 5 - Cracker Mallo), (Track 6 - Egar Boi), (Track 7 - Kel P), (Track 8 - President Jaga, Vector), (Track 9 - GMK), (Track 10, 15 - Self), (Track 14 - Unknown), (Track 15 - Shado Chris), (Track 16 - Vector)
Song Art:
Length: 48 minutes 33 seconds
Features: 11 - Shado Chris, Nasty C, Seun Kuti, Wande Coal, Cracker Mallo, Seyi Vibez, Good Girl LA, AO - Machine, Ladipoe, Erigga, MILARE
Label: Grap Entertainment/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Vector is one of Nigeria's finest rappers who has dazzled for the better part of a decade. His latest album is a display of his status as a star and a celebration of his incredible talent.
