Music legend Onyeka Onwenu to be buried today

According to Punch Newspapers, the service of songs for the singer, fondly known as the Elegant Stallion, has been set at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju and the burial and funeral at Lekki Vaults and Gardens, Lagos.

The artist died on July 30, 2024, at Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, after collapsing at the birthday bash of Stella Okoli, the Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical's birthday bash, shortly after her performance.

An eyewitness at the party who confirmed the tragic event to the paper said, "It is very sad. Onyeka Onwenu just performed at the birthday of Mrs Stella Okoli today, and after performing, she slumped. She was taken to Reddington Hospital and she couldn’t make it."

Another eyewitness said, “I have never seen anything like this before. She had just come down from the stage after performing energetically and admirably as always. And went to her seat where she slumped. It is still like a dream.”

Born on January 31, 1952, in Imo State, Nigeria, Onwenu started her career as a singer and quickly rose to prominence with her distinctive voice and meaningful lyrics. Her music often addressed social issues, and she became known as the "Elegant Stallion" for her grace.

Her sudden death came as a shock to Nigerians home and abroad, touching the hearts of her colleagues, fans, and those inspired by her legacy.

