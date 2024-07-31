How 7 Nigerian celebrities reacted to the news of Onyeka Onwenu's death

Recommended articles
From heartfelt messages of condolence to shared memories of her groundbreaking work, politicians, stars and fans are reflecting on Onwenu’s mark on their lives and careers.
Here is how seven Nigerian celebrities reacted to the sad news.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu honoured the late singer on X by writing, "More than just a phenomenal voice... a 360 entertainer!!! Rest in peace, THE Onyeka Onwenu."
Patience Ozokwor
Reacting to Onwenu's death to the News Agency of Nigeria on July 31, 2024, in Enugu, Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor described it as painful and hurtful.
"Onyeka is not just a colleague but a friend. I am downcast now and hurting because of her death and the fact that she was not sick. How can everyone be dying like that? What is causing so much death? Everyone is stressed up in this country," she said.
Rita Edochie
Nollywood actress Rita Edochie penned a heartfelt tribute to Onyeka Onwenu on Instagram on July 31, 2024.
Edochie wrote, "This world is really not our home. The death of the icon Onyeka Onwenu came to me as a great shock. She was a great daughter of Igbo land and Nigeria, by extension. A great entertainer and very outspoken when it comes to national issues, she will be missed by any well-thinking Nigerian."
"She tried in her little way to revolutionize the country with the lyrics of her songs, always preaching love and togetherness. Onyeka Onwenu came to the limelight in the early eighties with her song One Love Put Us Together, among many others. A television news presenter and a nationalist. Her contributions to the development of Nigeria will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace," she added.
Enioluwa
Popular social media personality Enioluwa took to his Instagram story and posted a picture of Onwenu. His caption read, "A queen takes her last bow."
King Rudy
P-Square member Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy, expressed his heartbreak and mourned the singer by posting her picture, accompanied by heartbreak emojis.
Peter P-square
Taking to his Instagram story, Peter Okoye posted a picture collage of the late singer, showing her at different stages in her life, and expressed his sadness by saying, "Mrs. Onyeka Onwenu," accompanied by heartbreak emojis.
Wunmi Toriola
Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola was taken aback by the sad news and expressed her shock on Instagram, saying, "OMG💔Restwell, Legend."