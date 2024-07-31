See Onyeka Onwenu’s last performance before she passed away

On July 31, 2024, Nigerians woke up to the sad news of the passing of the legendary singer whose music defined the 80s and 90s and continues to inspire future generations.

Onyeka Onwenu is famous for her pro-Nigerian songs and her heartwarming love records, which embraced her Igbo culture.

Just before she passed, Onyeka Onwenu performed at the 80th birthday celebration of Mrs Stella Okoli who is the founder and CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals.

The late legendary musician performed her classic singles including 'One Love' at the event that had in attendance high profile guests including the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The late iconic singer has been eulogised by fans across social media who remember her for many of her era-defining songs. Her last performance also marks her commitment to her craft with her song 'One Love' being a gift that continues to preach love and unity in Nigeria.

Onyeka Onwenu's legacy in Nigeria has endured for decades as she continues to inspire a generation of artists. In his 2020 Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall', Burna Boy paid tribute to the late legend on a track named after her. This captures her fame and enduring impact on the Nigerian music industry.

