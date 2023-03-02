ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

Babatunde Lawal

The comedian and social media influencer, Mr. Macaroni, has recently received a death threat following his recent activism against injustice in Nigeria.

Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one
Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

Comedian Mr. Macaroni has counselled young Nigerians to abstain from participating in tribal battles and letting politicians use them as a means of wreaking havoc.

Recommended articles

The comedian implored young people in a video posted to his Instagram page to stay united and avoid igniting tribal conflict over politicians who, in his opinion, will always be friends.

In his words, "I know how some people must feel; I know we’re not happy with the way INEC conducted the elections in some certain areas, but the president-elect has been announced, and any aggrieved candidate can go to court; don’t let anybody use you. The Nigerian youths must remain one."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "Do not die for any politician, don’t let any politician use you as a tool, that’s all. They are friends, we know they’re friends. The youth can have their choice but politicians will be politicians. Don’t give up and don’t lose hope. Anybody that is telling you as a Yoruba man to attack your Igbo brother or my Igbo brothers are telling you to attack Yorubas somewhere, Hausas or any other tribe, my brother please don’t. And while we’re trying to build trust for politicians we must remain united because only then can we say oh na we bring you in you no do well get out. Only when they see that we’re united is when we can make decisions like that."

Clarifying his position in the youth's struggle, Macaroni said, "Neither me nor my brother Falz have ever claimed leadership. We’re youths like yourself who just want the growth and development of our country Nigeria."

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian, whose real name is Debo Adebayo, is known for his popular skits on social media as well as his activism and involvement in the EndSARS protests that took place in Nigeria in 2020.

He was among the protesters who were arrested and detained by the police during the end-SARS protests, and he has been vocal in calling for justice for those who were killed and injured during the protests.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

6 songs that perfectly capture Nigeria's post-election mood

MID3 releases new single titled 'Under G'

MID3 releases new single titled 'Under G'

Mr Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

Mr Macaroni urges youth to stay from tribal war or being used to ignite one

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

'You wanted the lesser of 3 evils but you got the best' - Seun Kuti speaks on election result

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

BBTitans: The pressure is getting wesser in Big Brother's house

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

Fireboy's 'PERU' goes platinum in the United States

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

BBTitans: Olivia struggles with Tails of House punishment

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

Michael Blackson urges Nigerians to not depend on their president only

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebuka, BBNaija Season 7 host [Instagram/ebuka]

Big Brother Hall of Fame: 7 most successful former housemates

Adeniyi-Johnson-and-Seyi-Edun [PM News]

Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun welcome a set of twins after 7 years of waiting

See how celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election victory

Here's how Nigerian celebrities are reacting to Bola Tinubu's presidential election win

Davido

Top 5 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram