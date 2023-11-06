ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The family still hopes to fly him out of the country for further treatment.

Mr Ibu has had seven surgeries so far. [Instagram/@realmribu]
Mr Ibu has had seven surgeries so far. [Instagram/@realmribu]

Recommended articles

The news was shared by his daughter via his verified Instagram profile, and she noted that the actor had undergone seven surgeries and his leg was cut off to save his life. She went on to note that the amputation has become a hard reality for all of them to accept, given that they were trying to avoid it.

The post read, "Good afternoon, Nigerians, we want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you've rendered. As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive."

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to thank Nigerians for their assistance on behalf of the entire family, and requested that well-meaning Nigerians come to their aid once again. This comes after the family disclosed that the actor had been batting illness on and off because of the affected foot.

As of October 31, 2023, Okafor had undergone five surgeries and was in the intensive care unit recovering. Before that, he had celebrated his 62nd birthday in the hospital room due to the severity of his ailment, but at the time the extent was not known to the public.

Okafor's fans and well wishers have continued to send in their prayers and well wishes to him and his family in this trying time.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

'Big Brother Titans' Kanaga Jnr stars in new title 'Within'

'Big Brother Titans' Kanaga Jnr stars in new title 'Within'

Biodun Stephen's comedy-drama 'Small Talk' opens with ₦8.6 million

Biodun Stephen's comedy-drama 'Small Talk' opens with ₦8.6 million

Naira Marley and Sam Larry granted ₦20 million bail by magistrate court

Naira Marley and Sam Larry granted ₦20 million bail by magistrate court

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome first child

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome first child

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

5 crucial roles of Entertainment News in local communities

5 crucial roles of Entertainment News in local communities

Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

Rema wins Best Afrobeats at 2023 MTV EMAs [ Full Winners List]

Nollywood actor Kelechi Udegbe survives terrible car accident

Nollywood actor Kelechi Udegbe survives terrible car accident

Pulse Sports

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec [WATCH]

Mr Ibu is in recovery [Instagram/@realmribu]

Mr Ibu has had 5 surgeries and is in the intensive care unit - Family

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Tems did not know she was going to be released.

I cried when they gave me my prison uniform - Tems on jail time in Uganda