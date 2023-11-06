Mr Ibu's leg has been amputated to keep him alive - Family

The news was shared by his daughter via his verified Instagram profile, and she noted that the actor had undergone seven surgeries and his leg was cut off to save his life. She went on to note that the amputation has become a hard reality for all of them to accept, given that they were trying to avoid it.

The post read, "Good afternoon, Nigerians, we want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you've rendered. As of 1 pm ,noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive."

She went on to thank Nigerians for their assistance on behalf of the entire family, and requested that well-meaning Nigerians come to their aid once again. This comes after the family disclosed that the actor had been batting illness on and off because of the affected foot.

As of October 31, 2023, Okafor had undergone five surgeries and was in the intensive care unit recovering. Before that, he had celebrated his 62nd birthday in the hospital room due to the severity of his ailment, but at the time the extent was not known to the public.