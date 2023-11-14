ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

With this, they join the list of Nigerian celebrities who have had low-key weddings.

Seems like Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola might have ajd a secret wedding [Instagram/TemiOtedola]
The singer recently appeared as a guest on Naija 102.7 FM radio station where he and the hosts spoke about his music.

Then at a point during the interview, Eazi was asked how the married life has been treating him and why he didn't let people know he was married, which is a burning question social media users have had on their minds for months.

Mr Eazi replied, "We thank God. Who said I didn't let people know that I was married?," hinting at a private wedding.

The couple met back in 2017 when the singer escorted Temi's sister, DJ Cuppy to an event. Cuppy was set to DJ at that event, and her sister was there, so she left the two to mingle without introducing them and that was how their love story started.

At the time Mr Eazi was unaware of who Temi was at the time they met and he also did not know who who her father was and what he was worth. For him, he saw her and struck up a conversation because he was interested, and then they hit it off.

The lovey dovey couple are Mr and Mrs [Instagram/Temi Otedola]
The lovey dovey couple are Mr and Mrs [Instagram/Temi Otedola]

As fate will have it, the two started a lowkey relationship and some years later got engaged. In April 2022, the couple announced their engagement via their social media. Earlier this year they celebrated six years of knowing each other, expressing their love for each other.

Since their engagement last year, social media users have been on their toes awaiting an extravagant wedding, one that never happened. Now it seems that the couple opted for a private wedding out of the prying eyes of social media.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

Mr Eazi hints at being married to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola

